AP National Sports

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for two touchdowns and sophomore Malik Grant ran for a career-high 268 yards and Sacred Heart beat Merrimack 20-10. McCray threw a 13-yard score to Kenneth Womack for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter and later, an 8-yard touchdown toss to Naseim Brantley for a 17-3 advantage. Westin Elliott threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for Merrimack.