Howard’s late TD helps Texas Southern beat Southern 35-31

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacorey Howard ran for three touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 39 seconds to play, and Texas Southern beat Southern 35-31 at Global Life Park in the Arlington Football Showdown. TSU (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the Jaguars for the first time since 2011. Devon Benn had 151 yards rushing and a score to lead Southern (2-3, 1-1). Kobe Dillion ran for 96 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Marquis McClain scored on a 65-yard run.