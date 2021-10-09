Jester, Gibson lead Akron past Bowling Green 35-20

AP National Sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Blake Hester ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Zach Gibson threw three third-quarter touchdowns to rally Akron to a 35-20 win over Bowling Green. Gibson, who played briefly in one previous game, went 14 of 15 for 177 yards after taking over for injured starter Kato Nelson. Hester’s first touchdown pulled Akron within 13-7 at the half. In the third quarter Gibson completed three straight drives with touchdown passes to Konata Mumpfield for 1 and 9 yards and Nik Ognenovic for 21. Then Hester, who had 106 yards and no touchdowns entering the game, capped a 91-yard drive with a 37-yard burst up the middle, making it 34-13.