Pimpleton helps pace C. Michigan in comeback win over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw the go-ahead touchdown to Kalil Pimpleton with 3:55 left and Central Michigan held on to beat Ohio 30-27. The CMU defense stuffed Ohio on its ensuing drive holding the Bobcats to minus-7 yards in three plays and forced the Bobcats to punt. The Chippewas proceeded to kill the clock from there. Pimpleton also added a 7-yard end around for a score to give Central Michigan a 20-19 lead. Ohio’s Armani Rogers completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 190 yards and ran for a score.