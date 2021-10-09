WADA revokes Moscow anti-doping laboratory’s license

AP National Sports

MOSCOW (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency has revoked the Moscow laboratory’s license to test samples in a new twist in the long-running Russian doping saga. WADA says its executive committee voted on Friday to strip the Moscow facility of its approved status. WADA cites the manipulation of data extracted from the lab in 2019. WADA wanted to use the data to prosecute cases which were covered up in the past but said later that year that entries for many cases had been tampered with, and fake messages were added to implicate witnesses. Russian authorities have denied the data stored at the lab was deliberately altered.