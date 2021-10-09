Wake Forest defeats Syracuse 40-37 in OT on Perry TD

AP National Sports

By MARK FRANK

Associated Press

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A.T. Perry caught a 22-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone, his third touchdown of the game, and No. 19 Wake Forest rallied to defeat Syracuse 40-37 in overtime. A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse a 37-34 lead on its first possession in overtime but the Demon Deacons scored six plays later. Perry spun around and caught the ball falling backward with freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut in close coverage. Wake Forest is 6-0 for the first time since 1944. Syracuse tailback Sean Tucker rushed for 153 yards and quarterback Garrett Shrader had 178 yards rushing and threw for two scores.