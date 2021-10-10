Back-to-back salary cap champion Lightning are envy of NHL

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the last two Stanley Cup championships and not just because they were the best team on the ice. They were also the best at managing the salary cap, which limits teams to no more than $81.5 million each season. Tampa Bay’s Julien BriseBois has impressed other Cup-winning general managers with his acumen. Why don’t other NHL teams follow the Lightning’s lead? Most don’t have the elite homegrown goaltender and players at other premium positions to make the rest of the puzzle work. And few GMs are willing to take the same risks.