Brazil, Colombia draw 0-0 in World Cup qualifying

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has been held to a 0-0 draw by Colombia to end its run of nine straight wins in the South American World Cup qualifying tournament. Unbeaten Brazil moved a step closer to earning a direct spot in Qatar next year. The result in Barranquilla has also kept Colombia’s chances alive. Brazil’s superclasico with Argentina last month was contentiously suspended because of COVID-19 protocols after 7 minutes of play. FIFA is yet to decide what to do with the match. Brazil leads the tournament with 28 points from 10 matches and Colombia is in fifth place with 15.