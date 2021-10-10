Browns left searching for answers after squandering lead

AP National Sports

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Behind the Browns’ electric running game and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s fantastic play, the game turned into a wild shootout and that didn’t bode well for the injury-plagued Browns. The Chargers scored 26 fourth-quarter points and converted three fourth-down plays had another fourth down play aided by a penalty.