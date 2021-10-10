Skip to Content
Giants dazed and wobbly after QB Jones, RB Barkley hurt

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Giants are reeling with injuries and losses. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both left a 44-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones sustained a concussion after trying to score on a short run in the second quarter. Barkley suffered a left ankle injury when he got hurt going out for a pass. The Giants are 1-4 after their most lopsided loss against their NFC East rival since 1998. Coach Joe Judge had no specific updates on any of his injured players after the game. 

