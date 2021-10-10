Italy beats Belgium 2-1 to finish 3rd in Nations League

AP National Sports

TURIN, Italy (AP) — European champion Italy bounced back from its first loss in more than three years to beat Belgium 2-1 in the Nations League’s third-place match. Nicolò Barella opened the scoring at the start of the second half and Domenico Berardi doubled Italy’s lead from the spot in the 65th minute. Belgium hit the woodwork three times before Charles De Ketelaere netted his first international goal four minutes from time. Italy had seen its world record 37-match unbeaten run ended by Spain in Wednesday’s semifinal. France and Spain meet in the final in Milan later Sunday.