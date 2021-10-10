Panama wins qualifier 1-0 as Berhalter shuffles US lineup

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute and Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier when American coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of another hectic stretch of three matches in seven days. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were on the bench, and Antonee Robinson didn’t travel because of British COVID-19 restrictions that would have required a quarantine on his return to England. Éric Davis’ corner was headed by the 31-year-old Godoy past goalkeeper Matt Turner and inside the far post.