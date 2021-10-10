Raiders say distractions have nothing to do with emails

AP National Sports

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t look like a team that started the season 3-0 as they muddled their way through a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. They instead looked sloppy, undisciplined, fazed and distracted. And the Raiders said this had nothing to do with decade-old emails from Jon Gruden and his comment about players union leader DeMaurice Smith. In their first game after the revelation, the Raiders said the issue had nothing to do with being dominated at home by Chicago.