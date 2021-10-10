US changes 7 starters in World Cup qualifier at Panama

AP National Sports

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — The United States changed seven starters for its World Cup qualifier against Panama, inserting forward Gyasi Zardes along with midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and winger Tim Weah. Right back Shaq Moore, central defender Mark McKenzie and left back George Bello also were in the lineup. Returning from the lineup that started Thursday’s 2-0 win over Jamaica were goalkeeper Matt Turner, central defender Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Yunus Musah and winger Paul Arriola. Zimmerman captained the U.S. for the third time, The U.S. began the night atop the North and Central American and Caribbean region with eight points.