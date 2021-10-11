Walk it off: Red Sox eliminate Rays 6-5 with late sac fly

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernandez delivered Boston’s second straight walk-off win, scoring pinch-runner Danny Santana with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to send the Red Sox to the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. After winning Game 3 of their AL Division Series on Sunday with Christian Vázquez’s two-run homer in the ninth, Boston took Game 4 for its first set of consecutive walk-off postseason wins since 2004 ALCS Games 4 and 5, both courtesy of David Ortiz against the Yankees.