World swim body aims for more integrity, better marketing

GENEVA (AP) — World swimming body FINA has detailed plans to reform itself aiming to win back trust and better promote the sport. In doing so FINA acknowledged it had poor or non-existent relations with many athletes. Priorities include creating an independent integrity unit to end the system of in-house handling of doping cases. FINA says athletes “have had little faith in the integrity” of its anti-doping and investigation processes. A panel of advisors was asked by FINA’s Kuwaiti new president Husain al-Musallam to recommend modernizing changes in how the swim body is run and how its events are marketed and broadcast.