Hungary fans clash with police at England game at Wembley

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Hungry supporters have clashed with police at Wembley Stadium after officers entered the away stand to make an arrest for racist abuse at the start of a World Cup qualifier against England. The unrest unfolded after Hungary fans booed players taking a knee before kickoff, an ongoing anti-racism gesture performed at matches in England. Police were seen wielding batons to hold back the visiting fans. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday’s game against Albania in an empty stadium.