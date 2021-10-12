International players get taste of NFL at tryout in London

AP National Sports

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — The NFL’s international combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has given more than 40 players from around Europe and beyond a chance to take a step toward earning a roster spot in the league. Unlike the top college kids at the annual NFL combine in Indianapolis, many of these guys are older and work side jobs while competing in European leagues far out of the spotlight. Instead of team scouts, it’s the the NFL that evaluates the players and selects a handful to train in the United States for three months, after which final choices are made to allocate players to NFL teams for the 2022 season. And then the players still need to win a spot on the team roster.