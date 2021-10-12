Jets’ Wilson looking to be less ‘robotic’ and just ‘rip it’

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson says he’s overthinking at times and aiming the football instead of just throwing it. The New York Jets rookie quarterback is being a little too “robotic,” as he called it, and that’s one of the things Wilson is focusing on during the team’s bye-week break. After all, that’s what made Wilson such a star at BYU, his combination of arm strength and multiple arm angles. And his ability to turn seemingly nothing into a big gain. That has been a tougher task in the NFL. But Wilson remains confident in his abilities and so are his teammates.