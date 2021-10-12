McKennie, back from banishment, refuses to meet with media

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Back with the U.S. national team following a two-game banishment for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, Weston McKennie is refusing to speak with reporters. The 23-year-old Juventus midfielder was dropped for last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for the rules violation, then brought back for last week’s match against Jamaica. McKennie missed Sunday’s loss at Panama with a quadriceps injury and trained in Columbus, where the U.S. plays Costa Rica on Wednesday night. Berhalter says “in terms of his availability for media, it’s a personal choice and I support Weston in that.”