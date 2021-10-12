Spurs facing unknown with youth replacing its veteran past

AP National Sports

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are confronting questions they have not faced in decades. Coach Gregg Popovich isn’t sure who will take the critical shots or how leadership will work for his young team. He says he is excited about it. San Antonio went all-in on its youth movement this season, allowing veterans such as DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay to leave through free agency. The franchise is now fully entrusted to 20-somethings like Dejounte Murray and Derrick White. The Spurs open the season at home Oct. 20 against Orlando.