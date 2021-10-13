Islanders to open season with 13 road games before UBS debut

AP National Sports

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders will start the season with 13 straight road games. It is the second-longest road trip in NHL history and the longest to start a season. The NHL drew up the plan while construction of the team’s new home at UBS Arena is completed. Playing a few more games at Nassau Coliseum was not an option, so instead the Islanders will crisscross the country. New York will play its first home game on Nov. 20 against Calgary, more than five weeks into the season.