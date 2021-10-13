More than a glitch: Jon Gruden dropped by Madden video game

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Jon Gruden is being dropped from the Madden NFL 22 video game after he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders because it was reported that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails. EA Sports tweeted Wednesday that it was “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of its popular pro football game and would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.” The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported Gruden used offensive terms in messages he wrote to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018.