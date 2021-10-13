New-look ACC: Teams pursuing Wake Forest, not Clemson

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Unbeaten and No. 16 Wake Forest is in unfamiliar territory atop the Atlantic Coast Conference thanks in part to its high-scoring offense. The Demon Deacons were picked to finish fifth in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, well behind six-time defending champion and perennial favorite Clemson. Strong and resilient as the Demon Deacons have looked, a daunting second half remains and No. 22 North Carolina State and Clemson could have a say in how things shake out. The Wolfpack’s upset of the Tigers opened the door, and N.C. State might end up holding all of the cards by running the table over its final seven ACC games.