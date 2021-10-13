Oklahoma coach Riley won’t name starting QB before TCU game

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was a preseason Associated Press first-team All-American. Now he might not even start this weekend against TCU. Caleb Williams replaced him last Saturday and rallied the Sooners to a 55-48 win over Texas. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t say how he will play his quarterbacks heading into the fourth-ranked Sooners’ game against the Horned Frogs. He says he doesn’t feel like there is a problem. He says he has two great players and two great options.