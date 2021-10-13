Undefeated Cardinals down at least 2 starters vs. Browns

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without two starters and probably a third when they try to stay unbeaten in a road game against the Cleveland Browns. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season because of a right knee injury he suffered last week in the team’s 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He also said three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson will miss the Browns game with an injury to his ribs while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.