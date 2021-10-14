White Sox star Anderson says he wants La Russa to return

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson made his feelings clear about manager Tony La Russa. He wants the Hall of Famer to return for another season in Chicago. Anderson says “he did a great job.” La Russa’s future is a bit of a question mark after the White Sox were eliminated Tuesday by Houston in Game 4 of the AL Division Series. He said afterward it’s up to management first and then the players. If they want him back, he says then “you check and see whether you got the desire to continue to manage, so I do.” Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf lured La Russa to Chicago for a second stint with the franchise that gave him his first major league managing job, hoping the three-time World Series winner could lead a team stacked with stars to a deep October run.