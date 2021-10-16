Bennett notches hat trick, Florida easily tops Islanders 5-1

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett got his second career hat trick, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots and the Florida Panthers topped the New York Islanders 5-1 on Saturday night. Jonathan Huberdeau got the 500th point of his career for Florida, while Anthony Duclair and Aleksander Barkov added goals for the Panthers. Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, who didn’t get a point out of their first two games for just the second time in the last 15 years.