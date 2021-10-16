DeMorat 6 TD passes ties mark, Forham routs Bucknell 66-21

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat threw six touchdown passes, three to Fotis Kokosioulis, and Fordham rolled to a 66-21 win over Bucknell. DeMorat had all his scoring strikes in the first half, tying the school record for scoring throws in a game. He finished 26 of 36 for 318 yards. In the second half Trey Wilson III scored on a 39-yard run, Antonio Cortez Feria went for 50 yards and Taj Barnes for 45. Fordham piled up 33 first downs, 343 yards rushing and 354 passing for 697 totals yards. Bucknell had 269 yards and three rushing touchdowns.