Dunniway leads Sac State past Montana 28-21

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jake Dunniway threw three touchdown passes and Asher O’Hara, Sacramento State’s other quarterback, ran for a score and the Hornets defeated Montana 28-21 for their first road win over the Grizzlies. Dunniway and Jared Gipson had a pair of 24-yard scoring hookups in the third quarter, and Marcus Hawkins picked off Montana quarterback Kris Brown at the goal line as the teams traded turnovers on consecutive plays early in the fourth. Brown ran for Montana’s two touchdowns.