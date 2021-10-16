Grand game: Boston’s 2 slams lead 9-5 ALCS win over Astros

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox became the first team to slug two grand slams in a postseason game, with J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers connecting in the first two innings of a 9-5 win over the Houston Astros that tied their AL Championship Series at one game apiece. Martinez made it 4-0 with his opposite-field shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. It was the first career playoff slam for the four-time All-Star, who began his career with the Astros. García exited with right knee discomfort after walking the first batter of the second inning. Jake Odorizzi took over and allowed Devers’ slam with one out.