Kerfoot, Bunting help Maple Leafs beat Senators 3-1

TORONTO (AP) — Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, Michael Bunting scored his first for his hometown team and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday night. Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell made 20 saves. The Maple Leafs rebounded from a 3-2 loss at Ottawa on Thursday night, to improve to 2-10. Josh Norris scored Ottawa. Anton Forsberg made 26 saves after stopping 46 shots Thursday in the season opener. The attendance at Scotiabank Arena was announced at 18,211, the second straight home date short of a sellout.