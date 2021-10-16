Lawton’s 99-yard TD sets tone for Stony Brook’s 34-17 upset

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Son Lawton burst up the middle to score a 99-yard touchdown on Stony Brook’s first play from scrimmage and the Seawolves shocked defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Delaware 34-17. Lawton rushed 22 times for 192 yards and scored a second touchdown from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter as the Seawolves built a 13-0 lead. Randy Pringle picked up a fumbled punt in the end zone for Stony Brook’s final points. Zach Gwynn passed for 199 yards and two scores for Delaware and Dejoun Lee gained 91 yards on the ground.