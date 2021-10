By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 2-1, come-from-behind win over the expansion Seattle Kraken. Eric Robinson scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 shots for his second win for the Blue Jackets, who are off to a 2-0-0 start. Brandon Tanev scored for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.