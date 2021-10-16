Ratke kicks 4 field goals, James Madison beats Spiders 19-3

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high four field goals and James Madison bounced back from its lone loss of the season with a 19-3 win over Richmond. Cole Johnson hit Solomon Vanhorse over the middle on a short pass and the running back went untouched into the end zone for a 25-yard score and a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Ratke added a 32-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead. Jake Larson kicked a 40-yard field goal to get the Spiders within 13-3 at halftime before Ratke added two more field goals in the third quarter.