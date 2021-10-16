Tarleton makes big first-half stand up, beats Dixie State

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Steven Duncan passed for 299 yards, Javy McDonald rushed for 173, and Tarleton defeated Dixie State 41-20. Duncan passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half as the Texans took a 31-13 lead. In the second half, Adrian Guzman kicked a couple of field goals before McDonald’s 77-yard run set up his own 2-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach. J.F. Thomas added 169 yards receiving for the Texans. Drew Kannely-Robles had 20 carries for 81 yards and scored both of the Trailblazers’ touchdowns. Connor Brooksby kicked two field goals for Dixie State.