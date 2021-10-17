Bayern wins 5-1 at Leverkusen to go top of Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have scored twice apiece as Bayern Munich demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 to return to the top of the Bundesliga table. Four goals in seven minutes left Leverkusen in tatters before half-time as Bayern made a statement win to underline why it’s chasing a 10th consecutive title. Lewandowski scored the first goals before a Thomas Müller goal from a deflection and two for Gnabry. Patrik Schick scored a consolation for Leverkusen. Leading by five at half time allowed coach Julian Nagelsmann to start rotating the squad ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday.