Good deal: Benching doesn’t sully Rattler’s marketability

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Miami’s D’Eriq King have been two of the most prominent football players to cash in as athlete endorsers since the NCAA allowed it July 1. King is now out for the season with an injury and Rattler has struggled badly enough to get benched. Those who work with athletes, schools and brands say everything about celebrity compensation for college athletes is still evolving. They say the change in status of a couple of high-profile quarterbacks is unlikely to cool off the market.