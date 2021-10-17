Larson wins at Texas for 1st spot in NASCAR’s championship 4

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Larson is the first driver in NASCAR’s championship four. Larson clinched his shot racing for the Cup title in the season finale with his dominating win at Texas to start the round of eight in the playoffs. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led 256 of 334 laps at the 1 1/2-mile Texas track for his eighth win of the season. He stayed in front through seven restarts in the final stage. With two more chances, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are above the cutline. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott is fifth, ahead of Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano.