Tagovailoa ‘not 100%’ as Dolphins lose 5th consecutive game

By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer

LONDON (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa didn’t expect to be the star quarterback talking about a losing streak. The Miami Dolphins QB made his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs though he said he’s “not 100%” yet. Still, the Dolphins were facing a Jacksonville Jaguars team on a 20-game losing streak. Now, their transatlantic flight home from London will feel even longer after losing 23-20 on Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal as time expired. It was Miami’s fifth consecutive loss. Tagovailoa says, “I’m not 100% but I was 100% ready to be out there.” He finished 33 of 47 for 329 yards with two touchdown passes to Jaylen Waddle and one interception.

