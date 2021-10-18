Grizzlies sign Jaren Jackson Jr to extension before deadline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Jaren Jackson Jr. to extension before the NBA deadline. The Grizzlies did not disclose the terms of the deal Monday with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1018 draft. ESPN reported the extension is four years for $105 million. Jackson has started 117 of his 126 games in three seasons, and he has averaged 15.4 points in his career. Jackson has made 213 3-pointers and blocked 192 shots for the most by an NBA player over his first 126 games. The Grizzlies open the season Wednesday night hosting Cleveland.