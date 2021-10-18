Hawks agree to 4-year, $65M extension with Kevin Huerter

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with Kevin Huerter. It locks up another important player from a team that made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final. The Hawks confirmed ESPN’s initial report in an evening news release. General manager Travis Schlenk said it was important to keep Huerter in Atlanta. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 11.9 points a game last season. But he saved his best performance for the playoffs, scoring 27 points in a Game 7 upset of top-seeded Philadelphia.