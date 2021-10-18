Jets spend bye week `digging in deep’ to fix various issues

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Saleh spent the past week huddling with his New York Jets coaching staff and trying to figure out how to solve the issues that have contributed to a 1-4 start. The coach is optimistic his team will show improvement as it comes out of its bye-week break. The Jets have plenty to fix which is reflective of a young and inexperienced roster and coaching staff. But a major focus of the brainstorming sessions last week was the offense with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the team’s head-shaking trend of terribly slow starts under first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.