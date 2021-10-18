Marla Messing named interim CEO of the NWSL

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The National Women’s Soccer League has named Marla Messing as its interim chief executive officer as the league contends with allegations of player abuse and harassment. Messing was president and CEO of the 1999 Women’s World Cup and helped land the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic bid. She has most recently served as CEO of USTA Southern California. Messing will oversee operations of the league and work with the board of governors.