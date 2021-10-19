USOPC says it is trying to help Humphries’ Olympic quest
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it is trying to help world champion bobsledder Kaillie Humphries obtain a way to compete in this winter’s Beijing Games. But it stopped short of predicting if the effort would be successful. Humphries is a three-time Canadian Olympic team member and two-time Olympic champion. She’s entering her third season as part of the U.S. bobsled team. She’s married to an American and lives in San Diego but is still a Canadian citizen. She needs either a U.S. passport or special permission from the International Olympic Committee to compete at the Games.