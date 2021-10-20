Skip to Content
Braves scratch Ynoa from Game 4 start in NLCS vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation from his scheduled start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series,  then removed from the postseason roster. Manager Brian Snitker says Ynoa first experienced discomfort on Monday, but believed he would be able to pitch. The right-hander played catch before Wednesday’s game, but his shoulder was tight. The Braves will use right-hander Jesse Chavez as the opener. Major League Baseball approved a roster substitution, with left-hander Dylan Lee being added for the series. Ynoa is not eligible to return for the World Series, should the Braves advance.

