Dodgers on brink after another pitching plan goes awry

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers were asking the world of Julio Urías when he took the mound for the fourth time in 12 days. Although Urías was the only 20-game winner in baseball this season, the Dodgers had used him in three roles in the past week alone. Urías and the Dodgers both claimed it was nothing he couldn’t handle, but the left-hander was out of rhythm and away from his normal between-starts preparation when he took on the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Urías left the Dodger Stadium bump with a five-run deficit.