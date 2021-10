HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Los Angeles has won two straight. Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway. Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.