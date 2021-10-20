Kulusevski scores late as perfect Juventus beats Zenit 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Substitute Dejan Kulusevski scored late as Juventus won 1-0 at Zenit St. Petersburg to preserve its perfect start to the Champions League. Kulusevski headed in the only goal of the match four minutes from time as Juventus added to its wins against Malmo and Chelsea. Juventus remained top of Group H. Massimiliano Allegri’s side is three points above Chelsea after the English team beat Malmo 4-0 in the other group match. Zenit is six points behind Juventus with Malmo on zero points.