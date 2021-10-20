Lane Johnson returns to practice with the Eagles

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday after missing the last three games because of a personal matter that he revealed was related to anxiety and depression. Johnson’s teammates and coaches have emphasized their support for him. Jordan Mailata, who moved over from left tackle to the right side to replace Johnson, said it’s “bloody great” to have him back. The Eagles have lost two of three games since Johnson left the team to return to Oklahoma hours before they played Kansas City at home on Oct. 3.